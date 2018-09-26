McCray (shoulder) is not practicing Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCray was forced out of Week 3's 31-17 loss to the Redskins due to a shoulder injury, and has yet to return to practice. The Packers are planning to start Byron Bell at right guard against the Bills on Sunday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports, so it seems that McCray is likely to remain sidelined through Week 4.

