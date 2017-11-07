McCray sustained an ankle injury during Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers entered the contest with their five preferred offensive linemen healthy for just the second time all season, but that group was broken up in the fourth quarter when right tackle Bryan Bulaga was carted off with a knee injury. McCray entered the contest in his stead before sustaining an injury of his own later in the same quarter, though it appears his ankle issue is less severe than Bulaga's. With the Packers fearing that Bulaga could be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bears and beyond, the team will hope McCray can heal up quickly during the short week.