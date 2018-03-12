Packers' Justin McCray: Slapped with exclusive rights tender
The Packers placed an exclusive rights tender on McCray on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
McCray became a major asset once the Packers began their injury parade down the stretch last year. With his strong play, he earned himself a tender that will keep him in Green Bay this upcoming season. If the Packers aren't able retain Jahri Evans, McCray would presumably be a starting right guard for the season opener.
More News
-
Packers' Justin McCray: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Justin McCray: Exits with knee injury•
-
Packers' Justin McCray: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Justin McCray: Picks up ankle injury Monday•
-
Packers' Justin McCray: Signs with Packers•
-
TItans dump 20 players Saturday to reach roster limit•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.