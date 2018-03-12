The Packers placed an exclusive rights tender on McCray on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCray became a major asset once the Packers began their injury parade down the stretch last year. With his strong play, he earned himself a tender that will keep him in Green Bay this upcoming season. If the Packers aren't able retain Jahri Evans, McCray would presumably be a starting right guard for the season opener.

