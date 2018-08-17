McCray (calf) suffered a calf contusion in Thursday's preseason win over Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCray's injury looked potentially serious Thursday as he struggled to limp himself off the field. Fortunately for the team, McCray, who's expected to be the starter at right guard, should be able to return in time for Week 1.

