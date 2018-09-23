Packers' Justin McCray: Suffers shoulder injury
McCray suffered a shoulder injury during Green Bay's 31-17 loss to the Redskins.
McCray was forced out of Sunday's game due to the injury. It remains to be seen whether the injury will threaten McCray's ability to practice, but with Bryan Bulaga (back) also nursing an injury, two starters on the Packers' offensive line should be considered questionable heading into Week 4.
