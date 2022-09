Winfree has been promoted to the Packers' active roster for Sunday's opener against the Vikings.

Winfree was the odd-man-out at wide receiver during Green Bay's final roster cuts. However, with Allen Lazard (ankle) doubtful, he will now suit up and help provide depth at the position. Aside from Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers, Winfree will be the only active receiver who has ever caught a regular-season pass from Aaron Rodgers. Still, it remains to be seen how many snaps he ultimately sees.