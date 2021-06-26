Winfree has impressed during OTAs and minicamp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Winfree, a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Broncos, has suited up for just five career games. However, he has stood out during OTAs and looks like he has the potential to earn a roster spot. Green Bay's receiving depth chart is pretty set through the first four, but there is room to earn a role after that.
