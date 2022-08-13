Winfree started Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers and caught three passes for 27 yards.
Winfree did not stand out in Friday's contest, but he did make a nice catch off a tipped pass and hauled in the football all three times he was targeted. Of greatest import is the fact he -- along with Romeo Doubs -- was one of two receivers who opened the game on the field. The Packers held out a handful of wideouts, but the starting assignment confirms Winfree is in good standing among the group of receivers competing for a spot on the Packers' roster for Week 1.
More News
-
Packers' Juwann Winfree: Joins the fray in 2021•
-
Packers' Juwann Winfree: Signs with active roster•
-
Juwann Winfree: Back to practice squad•
-
Packers' Juwann Winfree: Joins active roster•
-
Packers' Juwann Winfree: Sees extended action in win•
-
Packers' Juwann Winfree: Elevated from practice squad•