Packers' Juwann Winfree: Inks futures deal with Green Bay
Winfree signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was elevated to the active roster for two games this season but spent most of the season on the practice squad. Winfree is set to go through Green Bay's offseason program.
