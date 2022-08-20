Winfree was targeted six times and caught three passes for 41 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.
Winfree caught three passes in the Packers' preseason opener and followed that up by leading the team in both receiving yards and targets in the second exhibition contest. With one game remaining in the preseason Winfree is seemingly seventh on the depth chart at his position, which leaves him right on the cut line.
