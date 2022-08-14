Winfree suffered a groin injury during Friday's preseason opener and didn't practice Sunday, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Winfree drew the start Friday alongside Romeo Doubs and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards. However, he apparently picked up a groin injury as well. Since the trade of Davante Adams, the top of the Packers' wideout corps isn't as strong, but after drafting a trio of pass catchers and signing Sammy Watkins, the group is as deep as ever, which will make it difficult for Winfree to land a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in seven games last season and caught eight of 13 targets for 58 yards. He's entering Year 3 in Green Bay's organization and has garnered high praise from Aaron Rodgers, but any extended absence will quickly drop him down the depth chart since he isn't as adept on special teams as the Packers' other depth wideouts.