Winfree was targeted six times and caught one pass for seven yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Winfree had more than a handful of chances in Thursday's contest, but he was only able to come down with one football thrown his direction. The quiet night probably did not ding Winfree, as having been with the Packers for nearly two years he did not need to show much in the team's final exhibition contest. However, with five widedouts -- and possibly a sixth -- guaranteed a roster spot in Green Bay, he finds himself firmly on the bubble with final cuts looming.