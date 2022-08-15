Winfree (groin) returned to practice Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Winfree was sidelined for Sunday's practice after reportedly picking up a groin injury during Friday's preseason opener. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious as the wideout has already returned to practice. Winfree caught all three of his targets for 27 yards against the 49ers and has garnered high praise from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. However, he remains firmly on the roster bubble, so expect the 2019 sixth-round pick to get plenty of work during Green Bay's remaining preseason contests.