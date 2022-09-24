Green Bay elevated Winfree from its practice squad Friday for Week 3.
Winfree was also elevated ahead of Week 1 at Minnesota, where he played in 15 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps and caught his lone target for 17 yards. After Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, he will only be eligible for one more elevation from the practice squad before he would have to be added to the team's active roster to play. Winfree could be in line for more opportunities than he saw at the Vikings if one or both of Christian Watson (hamstring) or Randall Cobb (illness) are out Sunday.