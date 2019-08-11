Packers' Kabion Ento: Dealing with hamstring issue

Ento missed Sunday's practice with a hamstring injury, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Ento reportedly sustained the injury in Saturday's practice. It's unclear how much longer it'll keep him sidelined. If the 23-year-old can stick to Green Bay's roster, he would figure to fit into a depth role in the secondary.

