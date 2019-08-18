Packers' Ka'dar Hollman: Dealing with injury

Hollman was sidelined for Sunday's practice due to a stinger, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how the 2019 sixth-round pick picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him out of practice. Considering Hollman is battling for a depth role in the defense, he'll need to get healthy sooner rather than later before he misses out on more valuable reps. Chandon Sullivan and Nydair Rouse could see increased reps with Hollman sidelined.

