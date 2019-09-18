Play

Hollman (neck) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Now that he's healthy, Hollman is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Broncos. The rookie sixth-round pick isn't expected to have a major impact on defense, but he should contribute on special teams.

