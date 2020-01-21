Play

Hollman played in four games but didn't record a tackle this season.

The rookie sixth-round pick played four defensive snaps but otherwise exclusively played special teams in the four games he was on the gameday roster. Starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King remain under contract next season, but the departures of Chandon Sullivan and Tramon Williams -- assuming they aren't re-signed -- could provide more depth opportunities for Hollman in 2020.

