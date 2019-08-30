Packers' Ka'dar Hollman: Plays in final exhibition game
Hollman (neck) played 37 snaps on defense in Thursday's preseason finale against he Chiefs.
Hollman's injury prevented him from playing in the Packers' third preseason game, but he was able to recover from it and suit up for the final game of the exhibition season. Hollman is presumably right on the cut line as the Packers set their 53-man roster in advance of Week 1.
