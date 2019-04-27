Packers' Ka'dar Hollman: Selected by Packers

The Packers selected Hollman in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 185th overall.

Hollman recorded 110 tackles and two interceptions in three seasons with Toledo, showcasing his ability to win one-on-one matchups in the air during the 2019 East-West Shrine game. The collegiate production alone probably wouldn't have warranted a draft selection, but Hollman continued to impress at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.37 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical. Hollman should improve a porous special teams unit for Green Bay initially, and could wiggle his way into dime and quarter sets depending on the growth of other members of a young Packers secondary.