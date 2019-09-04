Packers' Ka'dar Hollman: Still dealing with injury
Hollman (neck) is listed as questionable for Thurday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick was able to play in the final preseason game despite the neck injury, but he ended up being a limited participant in practice all week ahead of Thursday's game. If he does suit up, expect Hollman to work mainly on special-teams coverage.
