Packers' Ka'dar Hollman: Won't play Sunday
Hollman (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Hollman was forced to miss Week 1 with the same injury, and will have to wait another week at least to make his 2019 debut. With Hollman out, Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan could see increase snaps on special teams.
