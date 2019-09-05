Hollman (neck) is ruled out for Thursday's season-opener against the Bears.

Hollman has been a limited participant in practice all week so his lack of availability isn't surprising. His absence could increase the amount of available snaps on special teams for fellow depth players.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week