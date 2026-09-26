Johnson tallied four carries for six yards and gathered in one of three targets for 10 yards during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Falcons.

The Packers backfield mustered just eight rushes (MarShawn Lloyd had the other four) on a night in which the team was increasingly in catch-up mode, spurring 53 pass attempts from QB Jordan Love. After Johnson was dealt to Green Bay from Pittsburgh on Aug. 30, he didn't receive a snap on offense Week 1, but his offensive snap share increased from 27 percent Week 2 to 36 percent Week 3, while Lloyd's share has gone in the opposite direction, and Chris Brooks' has remained relatively stable. Because the team's RBs have mustered just 146 rushing yards (3.0 YPC) through three games, none of the trio are particularly intriguing for fantasy purposes at the moment, especially behind a makeshift O-line, but Johnson's elevated sway could mean that a stash eventually yields positive results.