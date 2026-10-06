Johnson logged eight carries for 42 yards and lost one fumble in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson had a strong 5.3 yards per carry in the win but coughed up the football in a close game. The running back relinquished the ball to Tykee Smith with 9:13 remaining in the fourth quarter on the Tampa Bay 4-yard line while the Packers were up by only three points. The defense held off the Buccaneers' offense, but it appears the Packers chose to ride MarShawn Lloyd to finish out the game.