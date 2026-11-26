Johnson rushed eight times for 13 yards and brought in one of two targets for 19 yards in the Packers' 26-13 loss to the Rams on Wednesday night.

As his final numbers indicate, Johnson couldn't find any running room but was very productive with his one catch. The 2025 third-round pick of the Steelers was in the lead role once again with Josh Jacobs (finger) inactive, but Johnson couldn't come close to matching the encouraging rushing production he'd managed over the previous two games (24 carries, 110 yards, one TD). Jacobs is expected back for the Packers' Week 13 road matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6, a development that would relegate Johnson to his more customary reserve role.