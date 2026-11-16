Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Vikings.

The former Steeler led the Packers' backfield in totes and rushing yards, with MarShawn Lloyd chipping in 39 scrimmage yards on seven touches. Johnson has produced modest but decent numbers over the last two games, averaging a 4.6 YPC on 24 carries as the top early-down option for Green Bay. Josh Jacobs (finger) could return after the team's Week 11 bye, but if he isn't cleared, Johnson could find himself atop the depth chart again in Week 12 against the Rams.