Johnson handled the first RB reps during the open portion of Sunday's practice, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Josh Jacobs logged his first official practice Sunday since undergoing finger surgery on Nov. 13, going down as a limited participant. Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site earlier in the day that Jacobs is "gonna have to show a lot of progress" the next few days to be available in Week 12. If Jacobs isn't active Wednesday at the Rams, Johnson may be the favorite to lead Green Bay's backfield in carries and rushing yards, as he did in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings, when he took 10 rushes for 42 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB MarShawn Lloyd had seven touches for 39 yards from scrimmage in that contest, and Chris Brooks logged three touches for three total yards.