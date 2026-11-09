Johnson rushed 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs exited the game in the first quarter due to a hand injury, leaving Johnson in a lead role that the Steelers' 2025 third-round pick filled effectively. Johnson's carry and yardage totals were both new career highs by a fairly wide margin, and he also punched in his first career touchdown on a two-yard run with under five minutes remaining in the first half. The impressive showing combined with Jacobs' injury and that of MarShawn Lloyd (knee), who was inactive Sunday, could leave Johnson in possession of the top role again in a Week 10 home divisional showdown against the Vikings next Sunday.