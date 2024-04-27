The Packers selected King in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 255th overall.

King entered this season with some buzz as a much earlier pick after leading the Big 10 in pass breakups as a true sophomore with 21. His pass breakup count dropped to just two in 12 games in 2023, and he had no interceptions. His combine performance further hurt his stock as he ran a 4.61 at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds. The Packers can dream on recapturing King's 2022 form because production like that is uncommon. They will also have to hope that they are not getting the player they saw in 2023.