King has looked "really, really good" throughout the Packers' offseason programs, Jason Wilde of Channel 3000 reports.

King spent most of his rookie campaign on the Packers' practice squad, but he now appears to be making a push for the active roster ahead of the 2025 season. The second-year corner has played in the slot and on the outside, providing Green Bay with much-needed secondary depth during offseason programs. If King continues to impresses the Packers' staff, he'll likely earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a depth piece in the cornerback room.