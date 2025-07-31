King (arm) is fully healthy and participated in training camp Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.

King was seen with a cast on his right forearm during the Packers' minicamp in the early portion of the offseason. Before his injury, the first-year cornerback was turning heads after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. The 22-year-old is expected to work at nickel with the second-team defense now that he's back.