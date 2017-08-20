Play

Phillips ran the ball five times for 17 yards and tallied two receptions for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Phillips is an undrafted rookie who is competing for a roster spot during training camp. He is averaging 2.6 YPC during the preseason and slots in fifth on the Packers' depth chart, so he will have a tough time making the cut.

