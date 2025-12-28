Hadden (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday night's game against the Ravens.

Hadden exited in the third quarter, having to be carted off with an ankle injury. The defensive back ends the game with one tackle assist. With Zayne Anderson (ankle) ruled out and Nate Hobbs (knee) questionable to return to the game, Kitan Oladapo and Bo Melton are the only reserve defensive backs left available for the rest of Saturday night's game.