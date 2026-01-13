Hadden (fibia/fibula) expects to face "a four- or five-month recovery" due to the broken right tibia and fibula he suffered versus the Ravens in Week 17, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hadden is still using a knee coaster for mobility early January, as he recovers from surgery undergone to address a pair of fractures suffered to the area of his lower right leg. The reserve cornerback said he's taking his rehab "day at a time." Hadden is slated to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning Green Bay will have the option to retain him via a one-year, minimum-salary tender.