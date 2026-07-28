Packers' Kamal Hadden: Heads to active/PUP list

Hadden (lower leg) was put on the active/PUP list by the Packers on Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The cornerback suffered a broken right tibia and fibula in a Week 17 clash with the Ravens last year, and he needed at least "a four- or five-month recovery" as of January, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hadden clearly still needs at least a little more time as training camp begins. If he's able to return during camp, he should be able to compete for a spot as a depth corner and special teamer.