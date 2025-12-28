Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Hadden is out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Hadden sustained an ankle injury during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens. The injury will keep him out for the rest of the year, and it's unclear whether it will impact his availability for the 2026 campaign. The second-year corner will finish 2025 with five tackles (one solo) through 10 regular-season games.