Martin (knee) returned to practice Monday, opening the 21-day window for him to return from IR, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Martin is eligible to return as soon as Week 6 against the Buccaneers if he can avoid a setback. The Packers may ease him back into the lineup considering he's never played an NFL snap, preseason or regular season. Ty Summer and Krys Barnes (shoulder) handled starting duties in the Packers' last outing, but there's room for Martin to carve out a role when he returns.