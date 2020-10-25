The Packers activated Martin (knee) from injured reserve Saturday.
Martin was selected in the fifth round of April's draft, and he impressed throughout training camp before suffering a meniscus injury that knocked him out for six weeks. He's back in game shape and could have a role at inside linebacker since Christian Kirksey (pectoral) remains on IR, although it may be tough to take the starting role away from fellow rookie Krys Barnes, who has been one of the team's best defensive players thus far.