Packers' Kamal Martin: Picked up by Pack

The Packers selected Martin in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

The Minnesota product will stay in the upper midwest as he heads to Green Bay. A four-year player, Martin earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors despite playing just eight games in an injury-shortened 2019. He's 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds with 34.0-inch arms but will have to improve his instincts and diagnosis skills at the next level.