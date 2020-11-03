Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Martin will need to isolate for five days because he's considered a high-risk close contact of AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The rookie linebacker won't be available for Thursday's NFC matchup against the 49ers as a result. The Minnesota product handled 81 percent of the defensive workload in Week 8 and made three tackles. It appears Ty Summers could get the start at inside linebacker alongside Krys Barnes (shoulder/biceps) on Thursday.