Martin underwent surgery on his meniscus Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is tough news for the Minnesota product, especially considering he was in the running for a starting role in Week 1. It's unclear how Martin suffered the injury, but Rapoport points out that he could be a candidate for IR with a return designation. As long as Martin is sidelined, Ty Summers and Krys Barnes could stand to see an uptick in snaps.