Bibbs was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Monday.

Bibbs was waived by the Redskins over the weekend and didn't have to wait long before joining a new team. The 25-year-old could quickly find himself as the No. 2 running back behind Jamaal Williams as starter Aaron Jones is nursing an MCL injury, though the severity of the issue has yet to be disclosed. Bibbs had 20 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before parting ways with Washington.

