Packers' Kapri Bibbs: Heads to Green Bay
Bibbs was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Monday.
Bibbs was waived by the Redskins over the weekend and didn't have to wait long before joining a new team. The 25-year-old could quickly find himself as the No. 2 running back behind Jamaal Williams as starter Aaron Jones is nursing an MCL injury, though the severity of the issue has yet to be disclosed. Bibbs had 20 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before parting ways with Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...