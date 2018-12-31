Bibbs had one carry for two yards and three receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Bibbs saw action for the first time as a Packer and, with Aaron Jones (knee) out, worked as the backup behind Jamaal Williams. Bibbs suited up for two games with the Packers and 10 with the Redskins in 2018, and finished with 21 carries for the second year in a row. It remains to be seen if he will be back with the Packers in 2019, but if he is, he will compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Jones and Williams.