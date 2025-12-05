Brooks (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

An ankle injury prevented Brooks from playing in Green Bay's Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit, but he has been cleared to return for Sunday's NFC North tilt after logging a full practice Friday. Brooks' return is a welcome one for the Packers after Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, and the former will likely start alongside Colby Wooden at defensive tackle for the rest of the season.