The Packers selected Brooks in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Brooks (6-foot-3, 296 pounds) posted rather mediocre athletic testing, logging a 5.09-second pro day 40 along with a 26.5-inch vertical and 105-inch broad jump, and numbers like those bode poorly for his tools grade. On the other hand, Brooks was immensely productive at Bowling Green, to the extent that his skill set might be strong enough to overrule whatever athletic disadvantages he might face. Brooks constantly found his way into opposing backfields in college, producing 30.5 tackles for loss in his last two years. He's an interesting project as a 3-4 end, 4-3 tackle.