Brooks recorded 20 tackles (12 solo), 4.0 sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 17 games in the 2023 season.

Brooks was not selected until the sixth round of the 2023 draft, but he made a number of plays despite playing only 34 percent of the defensive snaps. Given his impact, he could push for a bigger role in his second season.