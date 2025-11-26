Brooks (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Brooks was able to play through an ankle injury against the Vikings on Sunday, though he was limited to just seven snaps (four on defense, three on special teams). He has been sidelined for each of the first two walkthrough practices of Week 13 prep, and his practice participation Wednesday will factor into his chances of playing Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson would be in line for more rotational snaps at defensive tackle if Brooks is not cleared to play against Detroit.