The Packers claimed Baker off waivers from the Raiders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Baker played five offensive snaps in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seahawks last Thursday but didn't draw a target. The Packers are dealing with all sorts of injuries in their wide receiver room, so Baker gives them a healthy body to get through camp and the preseason. He's never caught a regular-season pass in the NFL.