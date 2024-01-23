Nixon notched 80 tackles (59 solo), a half sack, an interception and six pass deflections over 17 games in the 2023 season. He also returned 30 kicks for 782 yards and 14 punts for 95 yards.

Nixon's exploits in the return game earned him first-team All-Pro honors for a second straight year, and he was also more involved on the defensive side of the ball than he was in any of his first four seasons as a professional. Nixon will be a free agent this offseason and figures to garner interest from several teams, but the Packers will also presumably be interested in keeping him in Green Bay.